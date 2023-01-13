SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 54,844 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $13.18.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $66,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

