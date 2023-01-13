SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 54,844 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $13.18.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
