Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.88

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.88 and last traded at $109.88, with a volume of 7198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.10 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.62%. Analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,463.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $337,469 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Standex International by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

