Stargate Finance (STG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.47 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.11 million and $27.47 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

