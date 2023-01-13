Starname Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.59 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $423,423.64 and $110.59 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00425350 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,791.35 or 0.30044575 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00967272 BTC.

About Starname

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

