STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Achieves $133.75 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $133.75 million and approximately $22,398.13 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00425350 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,791.35 or 0.30044575 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00967272 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

