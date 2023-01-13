Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) a C$9.75 Price Target

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$9.75 price target by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.89.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

BIR traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$9.22. 850,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$339.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

