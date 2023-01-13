StockNews.com Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.30.
BorgWarner Price Performance
Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.
BorgWarner Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.
Insider Activity at BorgWarner
In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BorgWarner (BWA)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.