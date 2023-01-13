StockNews.com Upgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 202,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,213,000 after acquiring an additional 586,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

