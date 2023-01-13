Streakk (STKK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,521.18

Streakk (STKK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $312.16 or 0.01492167 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and approximately $95,521.18 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 328.39055637 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $108,947.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

