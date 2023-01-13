Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.55.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

SUM stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $686.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 33.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.