Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

