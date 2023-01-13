Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Superdry from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 125 ($1.52) in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Superdry Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Superdry has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

