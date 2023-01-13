Susquehanna Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Neutral

Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KNX opened at $55.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.