The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $166.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $146.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE ALL opened at $137.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Allstate has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

