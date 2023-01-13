The Goldman Sachs Group Increases iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $4.90

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.40 to $4.90 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura dropped their price target on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.04.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

