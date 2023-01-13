The Goldman Sachs Group Increases iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $4.90

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.40 to $4.90 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura dropped their price target on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.04.
iQIYI Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
