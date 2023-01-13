The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTTF opened at $11.43 on Tuesday.

Get Toyo Tire alerts:

About Toyo Tire

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, SUVs and pickup trucks, and trucks and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts including engine and motor mounts, suspension parts, and constant velocity universal joint boots.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.