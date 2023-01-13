Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $202.37 Million

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. Threshold has a market cap of $202.37 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00044634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00233644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01860374 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,878,901.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

