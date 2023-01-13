Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.44.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

TSE:TXG traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.20. 270,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,141. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.07 and a 12-month high of C$18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.23.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$273.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

