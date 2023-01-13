Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives $179.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.41.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE TM opened at $142.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TM. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

