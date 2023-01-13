True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.92

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.92 and traded as high as C$6.16. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 386,733 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNT.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$566.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.29%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

