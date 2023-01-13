Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $168.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

