TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Income Fund Price Performance
TFIF traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.22). 1,422,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.93. The company has a market cap of £697.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.57. TwentyFour Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 93.94 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 117 ($1.43).
TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile
