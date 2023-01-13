TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TFIF traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.22). 1,422,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.93. The company has a market cap of £697.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.57. TwentyFour Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 93.94 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 117 ($1.43).

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

