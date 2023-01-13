TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON SMIF traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 75.70 ($0.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.70. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.80 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of £172.83 million and a PE ratio of 7,540.00.
