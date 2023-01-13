TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

LON SMIF traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 75.70 ($0.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.70. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.80 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of £172.83 million and a PE ratio of 7,540.00.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.