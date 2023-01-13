U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GROW opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.95. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

