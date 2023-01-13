United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.