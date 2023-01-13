United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
United States Antimony Company Profile
