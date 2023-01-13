UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY23 guidance to $24.40-24.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.95. The company had a trading volume of 183,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.87 and its 200-day moving average is $525.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

