Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UVE. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $312.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.