Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 3.3 %

UBA opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $753.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 149.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

