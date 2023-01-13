USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Hits $99.21 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $99.21 million and $235,212.58 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,853.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00623373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00216962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00041754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00062082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

