Venus BUSD Price Reaches $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.78 million and approximately $32.10 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02179765 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $56,321,186.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

