Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $15.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,840,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 253,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

