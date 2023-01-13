VIBE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $223.86 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $305,975.90 and $223.86 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00425350 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,791.35 or 0.30044575 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00967272 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.