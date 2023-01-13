Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.26. 155,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,191. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $103.12 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vicor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Vicor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

