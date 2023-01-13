Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of VICR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.26. 155,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,191. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $103.12 million for the quarter.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
