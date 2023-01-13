Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Visteon to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Visteon Stock Up 0.8 %

VC opened at $142.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.75 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Visteon by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

