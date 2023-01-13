Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

