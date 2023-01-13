Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.