Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Trading 1.5% Higher

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 19,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 16,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Westaim Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $289.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Westaim had a negative net margin of 79.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

