Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.86.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $124.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
