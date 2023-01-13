Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,562,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 135,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $37.94 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54.

