XDC Network Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $381.45 million and $3.01 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XDC Network

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,807,939,069 coins. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

