XYO (XYO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.82 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. XYO has a market capitalization of $89.54 million and $14.82 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00045895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00018206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00230074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

