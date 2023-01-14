1,616 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $214.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $244.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.