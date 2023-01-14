1peco (1PECO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.74 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular exchanges. 1peco has a market cap of $38.74 million and $1,502.92 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

