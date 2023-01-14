1peco Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.99 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. 1peco has a total market cap of $38.99 million and $1,738.18 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00425634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,283.44 or 0.30063390 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00862510 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.