2,825,778 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,825,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,240,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

