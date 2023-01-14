9F Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 18th (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, January 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 18th.

9F Price Performance

Shares of 9F stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.13. 9F has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Get 9F alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of 9F worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.