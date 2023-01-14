AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Tekla Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $70,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average is $149.43. The company has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.