Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 4.8 %

AXDX opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 83.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,302,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.