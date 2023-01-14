Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 4.8 %
AXDX opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
