Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,286.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.17 ($27.85).

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.92) to GBX 2,490 ($30.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.69) to GBX 1,700 ($20.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,819 ($34.34) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,184 ($26.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,680.00. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,301 ($40.22). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,083.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

